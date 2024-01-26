Notable Friday Option Activity: TXT, DIS, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), where a total volume of 7,139 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 713,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of TXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,500 underlying shares of TXT. Below is a chart showing TXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 62,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 6,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 9,290 contracts, representing approximately 929,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

