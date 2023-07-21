News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: TXN, SQ, PFE

July 21, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total of 19,668 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 40,418 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,600 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 103,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 21,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

