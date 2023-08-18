Notable Friday Option Activity: TWLO, INSP, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 20,855 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) saw options trading volume of 2,645 contracts, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 27,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, INSP options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: EAGL Historical Stock Prices
ETFs Holding MZOR
WM shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.