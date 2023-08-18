News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: TWLO, INSP, SBUX

August 18, 2023 — 04:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 20,855 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Inspire Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: INSP) saw options trading volume of 2,645 contracts, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of INSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of INSP. Below is a chart showing INSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 27,551 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, INSP options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

