Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, SNOW, LULU

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 67,416 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 143.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 4,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 31,202 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 140.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, SNOW options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: JBSS Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TAFM
Funds Holding DOTA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.