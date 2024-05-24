Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, SNOW, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.6 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 164.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 180.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 238,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 67,416 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 143.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 4,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 31,202 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 140.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

