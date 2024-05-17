Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, FDX, LULU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 149.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 101.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 174,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 14,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 2,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 12,711 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $352.50 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $352.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, FDX options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

