Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, FDX, LULU

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 14,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 2,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 12,711 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $352.50 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $352.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, FDX options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
