Notable Friday Option Activity: TMUS, ZS, KLAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 19,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,700 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 7,959 contracts, representing approximately 795,900 underlying shares or approximately 42% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 3,741 contracts, representing approximately 374,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, ZS options, or KLAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.