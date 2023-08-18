Notable Friday Option Activity: TMUS, IBM, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total volume of 19,683 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 18,787 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 3,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 817,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, IBM options, or WHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
