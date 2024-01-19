Notable Friday Option Activity: TH, MARA, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH), where a total volume of 3,366 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 336,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 611,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 44,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 17,722 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 3,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

