Notable Friday Option Activity: TH, EPR, GTLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH), where a total volume of 2,431 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 243,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) options are showing a volume of 2,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 259,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) saw options trading volume of 1,992 contracts, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of GTLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 441,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,200 underlying shares of GTLS. Below is a chart showing GTLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
