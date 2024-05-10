Notable Friday Option Activity: TDS, MCD, WMS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), where a total volume of 20,112 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.2% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 4,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,400 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 38,230 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 3,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) saw options trading volume of 4,259 contracts, representing approximately 425,900 underlying shares or approximately 108.8% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,700 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

