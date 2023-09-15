Notable Friday Option Activity: TDOC, BCO, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 18,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 1,005 contracts, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 30,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

