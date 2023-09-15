Notable Friday Option Activity: TDOC, BCO, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 18,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) saw options trading volume of 1,005 contracts, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 30,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, BCO options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CPLG Insider Buying
DXJS market cap history
VNM Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.