Notable Friday Option Activity: SWKS, VLO, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 7,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 741,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 18,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 23,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

