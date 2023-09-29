News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: SWKS, VLO, CRM

September 29, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 7,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 741,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 18,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,900 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 23,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, VLO options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
