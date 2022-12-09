Notable Friday Option Activity: STX, WBA, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 9,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 911,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 22,857 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 26,741 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 3,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

