Notable Friday Option Activity: STT, EOG, UAL

July 14, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), where a total of 12,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,900 underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) options are showing a volume of 20,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,000 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 33,168 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

