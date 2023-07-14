Notable Friday Option Activity: STT, EOG, UAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT), where a total of 12,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,900 underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) options are showing a volume of 20,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,000 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 33,168 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STT options, EOG options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: VYNT market cap history
MNRK Split History
PEBK YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.