Notable Friday Option Activity: STEM, OKTA, COF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stem Inc (Symbol: STEM), where a total of 16,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of STEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,500 underlying shares of STEM. Below is a chart showing STEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 8,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 885,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 8,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 876,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STEM options, OKTA options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
