Notable Friday Option Activity: STEM, OKTA, COF

October 06, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stem Inc (Symbol: STEM), where a total of 16,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of STEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,500 underlying shares of STEM. Below is a chart showing STEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 8,850 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 885,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 8,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 876,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STEM options, OKTA options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

