Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, SCHW, IDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 107,551 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 9,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 987,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 78,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,500 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT) saw options trading volume of 1,688 contracts, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of IDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of IDT. Below is a chart showing IDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SQ options, SCHW options, or IDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of VXX
APOG Options Chain
MCBK Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.