Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, SCHW, IDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 107,551 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 9,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 987,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 78,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,500 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT) saw options trading volume of 1,688 contracts, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of IDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,000 underlying shares of IDT. Below is a chart showing IDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, SCHW options, or IDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

