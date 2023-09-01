Notable Friday Option Activity: SPLK, NXST, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 20,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.5% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 2,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) saw options trading volume of 3,109 contracts, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,800 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 56,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,900 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

