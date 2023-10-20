Notable Friday Option Activity: SLG, SRPT, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total of 15,933 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.9% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 872,500 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 7,627 contracts, representing approximately 762,700 underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 20,795 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLG options, SRPT options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.