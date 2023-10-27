Notable Friday Option Activity: SKYW, CPRI, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW), where a total volume of 1,897 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 189,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 10,120 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 16,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

