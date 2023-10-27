Notable Friday Option Activity: SKYW, CPRI, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW), where a total volume of 1,897 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 189,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 10,120 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 16,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SKYW options, CPRI options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
PALT Insider Buying
DNI Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.