Notable Friday Option Activity: SIG, SPOT, SAIC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 2,819 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 281,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 6,121 contracts, representing approximately 612,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) options are showing a volume of 1,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
