Notable Friday Option Activity: SIG, SPOT, SAIC

December 01, 2023 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 2,819 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 281,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 6,121 contracts, representing approximately 612,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) options are showing a volume of 1,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SIG options, SPOT options, or SAIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

