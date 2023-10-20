Notable Friday Option Activity: SGEN, W, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total volume of 13,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.3% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,500 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 22,028 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 95,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 12,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

