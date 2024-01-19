Notable Friday Option Activity: SBUX, DUK, AMLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 33,979 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) saw options trading volume of 13,430 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,900 underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMLX) options are showing a volume of 5,974 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 597,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of AMLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares of AMLX. Below is a chart showing AMLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
