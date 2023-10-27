Notable Friday Option Activity: SAM, GDDY, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 1,331 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 133,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.2% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 117,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 9,841 contracts, representing approximately 984,100 underlying shares or approximately 93.1% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 55,974 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

