Notable Friday Option Activity: S, KRTX, DOCN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), where a total of 20,906 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,100 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) saw options trading volume of 1,081 contracts, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 233,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 7,390 contracts, representing approximately 739,000 underlying shares or approximately 45% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,700 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for S options, KRTX options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.