Notable Friday Option Activity: RKLB, SAVE, TRUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB), where a total of 80,213 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 173% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 13,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 80,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.7% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 21,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 11,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.7% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,800 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKLB options, SAVE options, or TRUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

