Notable Friday Option Activity: RIOT, VMW, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 113,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 13,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 9,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 957,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 156,733 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 23,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

