News & Insights

Markets
RIOT

Notable Friday Option Activity: RIOT, VMW, MARA

October 06, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 113,962 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 13,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 9,571 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 957,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 156,733 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 23,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, VMW options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of FAC
 General Contractors and Builders IPOs
 ANAB Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIOT
VMW
MARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.