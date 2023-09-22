Notable Friday Option Activity: RILY, TH, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total volume of 18,788 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 768.1% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,900 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 12,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 218.1% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 550,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,600 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 160,850 contracts, representing approximately 16.1 million underlying shares or approximately 161.1% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 36,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RILY options, TH options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.