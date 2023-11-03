Notable Friday Option Activity: RH, VAC, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 12,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 182% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 706,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) saw options trading volume of 11,892 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 171.6% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 692,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 57,642 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 169.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

