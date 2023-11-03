Notable Friday Option Activity: RH, VAC, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 12,855 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 182% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 706,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) saw options trading volume of 11,892 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 171.6% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 692,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 57,642 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 169.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RH options, VAC options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CDTI YTD Return
CSR Next Dividend Date
Institutional Holders of HPE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.