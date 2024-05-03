Notable Friday Option Activity: RBLX, MPW, CAR

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 117,577 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 64,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 6,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 697,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 903,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,600 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RBLX options, MPW options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
