Notable Friday Option Activity: PXD, GOOGL, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD), where a total volume of 11,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.7% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,100 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 199,339 contracts, representing approximately 19.9 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 14,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 72,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,500 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

