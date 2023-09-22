Notable Friday Option Activity: PXD, CNC, ILMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD), where a total of 8,864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 886,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,200 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 17,009 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,600 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 7,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 773,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.