PRGS

Notable Friday Option Activity: PRGS, POOL, A

September 15, 2023 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), where a total of 1,216 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 226,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) saw options trading volume of 1,502 contracts, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) saw options trading volume of 8,847 contracts, representing approximately 884,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

