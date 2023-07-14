Notable Friday Option Activity: PNC, V, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 9,918 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 991,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 30,825 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 9,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 902,700 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 7,404 contracts, representing approximately 740,400 underlying shares or approximately 44% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PNC options, V options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.