Notable Friday Option Activity: PEN, PRGS, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN), where a total volume of 5,255 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 525,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.3% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 6,252 contracts, representing approximately 625,200 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,881 contracts, representing approximately 588,100 underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

