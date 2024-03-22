Notable Friday Option Activity: PEN, PRGS, ULTA

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 6,252 contracts, representing approximately 625,200 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,881 contracts, representing approximately 588,100 underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
