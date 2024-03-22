News & Insights

Markets
PEN

Notable Friday Option Activity: PEN, PRGS, ULTA

March 22, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN), where a total volume of 5,255 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 525,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.3% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,300 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) saw options trading volume of 6,252 contracts, representing approximately 625,200 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of PRGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of PRGS. Below is a chart showing PRGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,881 contracts, representing approximately 588,100 underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 764,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PEN options, PRGS options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Defense Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of RNW
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Teledyne Technologies

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEN
PRGS
ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.