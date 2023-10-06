Notable Friday Option Activity: PARA, ETSY, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 53,707 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 17,020 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 33,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PARA options, ETSY options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

