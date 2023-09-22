Notable Friday Option Activity: PARA, DLR, AXP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 49,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,000 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) options are showing a volume of 8,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 864,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,800 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 11,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PARA options, DLR options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.