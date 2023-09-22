News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: PARA, DLR, AXP

September 22, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 49,109 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,000 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) options are showing a volume of 8,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 864,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,800 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 11,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PARA options, DLR options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
