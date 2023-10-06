News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: OXY, GNRC, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 42,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 4,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 4,698 contracts, representing approximately 469,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,432 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 592,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

