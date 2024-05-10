Notable Friday Option Activity: NVT, WDAY, DOCN

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 8,585 contracts, representing approximately 858,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 4,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 7,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 780,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,700 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVT options, WDAY options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ICH Insider Buying
GSP Options Chain
Institutional Holders of FSDC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.