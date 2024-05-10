News & Insights

Markets
NVT

Notable Friday Option Activity: NVT, WDAY, DOCN

May 10, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), where a total volume of 7,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 781,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,600 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 8,585 contracts, representing approximately 858,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 4,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 7,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 780,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,700 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVT options, WDAY options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ICH Insider Buying
 GSP Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of FSDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVT
WDAY
DOCN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.