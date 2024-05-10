Notable Friday Option Activity: NVT, WDAY, DOCN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), where a total volume of 7,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 781,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 3,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,600 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 8,585 contracts, representing approximately 858,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 4,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 7,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 780,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,700 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVT options, WDAY options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

