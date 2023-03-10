Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, OZK, GXO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 1.0 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 102.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 199.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 103,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) options are showing a volume of 15,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,600 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 12,770 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 166.2% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 768,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,200 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

