Notable Friday Option Activity: NOW, AFRM, NET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 5,989 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 598,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 138,253 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 8,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,800 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 14,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 1,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,200 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

