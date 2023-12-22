Notable Friday Option Activity: NKE, KRTX, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 512,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 51.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 622.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 26,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) options are showing a volume of 12,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 376.1% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 74,738 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 235.9% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 4,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,300 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
