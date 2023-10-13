Notable Friday Option Activity: NETI, VSAT, SLB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eneti Inc (Symbol: NETI), where a total of 701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of NETI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 164,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of NETI. Below is a chart showing NETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 7,701 contracts, representing approximately 770,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 33,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 20,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NETI options, VSAT options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Historical Stock Price
MILN shares outstanding history
Funds Holding SDH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.