Notable Friday Option Activity: NETI, VSAT, SLB

October 13, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eneti Inc (Symbol: NETI), where a total of 701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 70,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of NETI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 164,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of NETI. Below is a chart showing NETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) saw options trading volume of 7,701 contracts, representing approximately 770,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 33,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 20,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NETI options, VSAT options, or SLB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

