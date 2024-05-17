Notable Friday Option Activity: NET, GNRC, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 20,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 6,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 614,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 20,426 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

