Notable Friday Option Activity: NCNO, KMX, BYD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO), where a total of 2,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of NCNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 553,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of NCNO. Below is a chart showing NCNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 5,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 557,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) options are showing a volume of 3,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 322,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 722,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NCNO options, KMX options, or BYD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.