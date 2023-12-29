Notable Friday Option Activity: MSTR, COIN, INBX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 77,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 684% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 3,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 432,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 317.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 32,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Inhibrx Inc (Symbol: INBX) options are showing a volume of 11,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 221.1% of INBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,800 underlying shares of INBX. Below is a chart showing INBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
