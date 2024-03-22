News & Insights

Markets
MRNA

Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, V, X

March 22, 2024 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 23,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 4,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 30,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 34,170 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,400 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, V options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Ken Griffin
 SHF Videos
 Institutional Holders of Walgreens Boots Alliance

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
V
X

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.