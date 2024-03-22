Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, V, X

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 30,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 34,170 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,400 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, V options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Ken Griffin
SHF Videos
Institutional Holders of Walgreens Boots Alliance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.