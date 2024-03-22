Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, V, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 23,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024 , with 4,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,700 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 30,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 34,170 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,400 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

