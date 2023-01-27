Notable Friday Option Activity: MRNA, AMD, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 24,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 317,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 31,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 24,667 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

