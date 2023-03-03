Notable Friday Option Activity: META, NFLX, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 678,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 67.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 177.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 38.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 60,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 108,612 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 173.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 9,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 953,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,239 contracts, representing approximately 523,900 underlying shares or approximately 162.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:
