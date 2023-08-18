Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, AKRO, HUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 9,664 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 966,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) options are showing a volume of 4,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 423,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of AKRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of AKRO. Below is a chart showing AKRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) saw options trading volume of 14,401 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 9,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,500 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

