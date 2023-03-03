Notable Friday Option Activity: MDB, AI, XPOF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 14,721 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 283,174 contracts, representing approximately 28.3 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 12,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xponential Fitness Inc (Symbol: XPOF) saw options trading volume of 6,074 contracts, representing approximately 607,400 underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of XPOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 673,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,300 underlying shares of XPOF. Below is a chart showing XPOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDB options, AI options, or XPOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.